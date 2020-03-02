AMC's Susan Lucci Discusses Being an Advocate for Women's Heart Health

Susan Lucci Steven Bergman Photography

Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, All My Children) is speaking out about the importance of women's cardiac health. Having openly discussed her own heart health scare in the past, Lucci chatted with Forbes about being American Heart Association’s Go Red Ambassador,for 2020.

Lucci recalled the original incident that prompted her to go to the hospital:

But this time it was something I couldn’t ignore. The store manager, who I’ve known for many years, must have seen the look on my face because she asked what was wrong. Luckily, she had a nursing degree, and insisted on taking me to a hospital nearby. Shortly after I arrived, I was told I had a 90% blockage in my main artery and a 75% blockage in an adjacent artery, and I had two stents placed that same day.

And it's not just self-care that plays a part in heart health. In fact, Lucci noted, genetics is a key factor, as well. She added:

I have always taken good care of myself – I do Pilates several times a week and eat a healthy diet. But I was so surprised to learn that heart disease is a woman’s greatest health threat, taking more lives than all forms of cancer combined.[...]For me, my blockages were related to genetics rather than lifestyle. My father had calcium build-ups in his arteries which caused him to have a heart attack, and so I had those same blockages.

Lucci promoted women being advocates for their own health in response to a query about doctors not taking female patients' claims seriously. She admitted: