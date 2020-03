The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Liam and Steffy Are Out to Derail Thomas

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Matthew Atkinson

Liam (Scott Clifton) finally gets some respect on The Bold and the Beautiful. For once, the universe is listening to his calls about what a bad, bad man Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) throws some truth about Thomas' intentions with his new squeeze Zoe (Kiara Barnes).

Thomas may find himself in the hot seat when all is said and done.

Watch the new B&B promo below: