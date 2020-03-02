Daytime Confidential Podcast #956: A Bugs Bunny Cartoon

DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

Daytime loses a titan with the passing of Lee Phillip Bell.

The Thomas, Zoe and Hope dynamic treads water on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Nadia Bjorlin returns to Days of Our Lives. Gabi goes free. Maggie remembers the tragic truth. Ciara embraces her inner Bo Brady.

Brook Kerr joins General Hospital. Who will she portray. The mob war grips Port Charles. Is Taggert being written in character?

The fallout from Victoria's stabbing continues on The Young and the Restless. Abby and Phyllis face off. Jill wants Billy to work for her.

All this and much more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

