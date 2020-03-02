Former Soap Writer and Actor James Lipton Dies at 93

Former soap actor and writer James Lipton, best known for hosting Inside the Actors Studio, passed away from bladder cancer on March 2. He was 93.

Between 1994 and 2018, Lipton interviewed hundreds of prominent entertainers. He retired from the position two years ago, around the time the Emmy-winning program moved from Bravo to Ovation TV.

But soap fans will also remember Lipton for playing Dr. Dick Grant on Guiding Light, on which he also served as head writer in 1952. Head writer for Another World in 1965, he then went on to pen scripts for The Edge of Night and The Best of Everything (the latter of which he helped create).

Between 1972 and 1974, Lipton multi-tasked, working as head writer on both The Doctors (in daytime) and Return to Peyton Place (in primetime). He returned to his daytime roots as head scribe for Capitol between 1984 and 1987.

Check a clip of Lipton in action on GL below.