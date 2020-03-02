Laura Wright, Chad Duell

Unlike the stock market, the casualty count keeps growing on General Hospital.

Anna (Finola Hughes) shares major (and no doubt fascinating) news with Robert (Tristan Rogers) and Finn (Michael Easton).

Michael (Chad Duell) rambles off a list of major crimes allegedly committed by Nelle (Chloe Lanier). But he could really be talking about anyone, right? After all, the list of criminals in Port Charles is quite lengthy!

