Hoda Kotb Temporarily Out at The Today Show While Recovering from Flu
Get well soon, Hoda Kotb! On March 2, her The Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie informed viewers that Kotb won't be filming for a few days. As it turns out, Kotb is home sick, recovering from the flu.
Guthrie informed fans:
If you’re missing Hoda, so are we. Guess what, she’s got the flu. And we think she’ll be out ’til probably mid week, maybe longer. So we’re sending her our best wishes this morning.
Guthrie added:
She did get the flu shot, for those who are wondering
Hoda is never sick. But this also shows you the type of friend she is. She's at home with the flu and I asked her yesterday if she wanted me to send her some bone broth and she said no. And today, she wanted to make sure we wish her best friend Karen a happy birthday.