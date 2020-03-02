Hoda Kotb Temporarily Out at The Today Show While Recovering from Flu

Steven Bergman Photography

Get well soon, Hoda Kotb! On March 2, her The Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie informed viewers that Kotb won't be filming for a few days. As it turns out, Kotb is home sick, recovering from the flu.

Guthrie informed fans:

If you’re missing Hoda, so are we. Guess what, she’s got the flu. And we think she’ll be out ’til probably mid week, maybe longer. So we’re sending her our best wishes this morning.

Guthrie added:

She did get the flu shot, for those who are wondering

Jenna Bush Hager chimed in: