Judge Judy to End After 25th Season. New Series Judy Justice Gears Up for Debut

Judge Judy

Say goodbye to the boss, applesauce. Popular court series Judge Judy is hanging up its gavel. Host Judith "Judy" Sheindlin revealed this news while visiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday. She dropped the info that the 2020-21 season, which will be the show's 25th, will also be its last.

Is Sheindlin hanging up her robe and retiring? Not so fast. The no-nonsense judge told DeGeneres she's got a new series coming: Judy Justice. According to Sheindlin,

I've had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS [Television Distribution, which distributes the show], and it's been successful. Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary, and CBS sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program. Because now they have 25 years of reruns. So what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years' worth of reruns. But I'm not tired, so Judy Justice will be coming out a year later.

When will Judy Justice debut? Sheindlin stated,

I can't tell you yet.

Fans of the long-running court show don't fret. Viewers can still get their fix of the tough talking legal ace in reruns. Sheindlin revealed