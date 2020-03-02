Maury Gets Two More Nationally-Syndicated Seasons

Get ready for more Maury. Tracie Wilson, executive vice president, creative affairs, NBCUniversal TV Distribution, confirmed that Maury Povich's daytime staple will air for at least two more seasons. That will take Maury through at least the 2021-2022 season: its 24th in syndication.

Wilson said in a statement:

It is no surprise that Maury continues to resonate with audiences. Maury‘s connection with his guests and no-nonsense brand of storytelling, along with our talented production team, has made Maury a mainstay in daytime TV, consistently delivering entertaining content.

Povich commented: