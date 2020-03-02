OLTL Alum Brett Claywell Celebrates Child's Birth, One Tree Hill Reunion

Former One Life to Live fan fave Brett Claywell (ex-Kyle) welcomed his first child earlier this year. Son Phoenix Harper Claywell (AKA "Finn") was born on Jan. 17 to Claywell and wife Tamara De Kauwe.

In February 2020, Claywell also attended FWB Charity Events' "A Weekend in Tree Hill" in Wilmington, North Carolina. He played Tim on One Tree Hill, which filmed in Wilmington, and got major press for the reunion.

