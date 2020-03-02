Revenge Alum Emily Alyn Lind to Star in HBO Max's Gossip Girl Reboot

Soap fans will be seeing a familiar face in HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot, per Deadline. One of the leads will be played by Emily Alyn Lind, well-known for playing a young Amanda Clarke on Revenge.

Also known for her roles on Code Black, Doctor Sleep, and Sacred Lies, Lind is the sister of Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith, The Young and the Restless) and The Goldbergs alum Natalie Alyn Lind; the sisters are the daughter of One Tree Hill star Barbara Alyn Woods (ex-Deb).

Here's what we know thus far about Lind's character on GG. Named Audrey, she has been in a long-term relationship for a while, but is wondering if the single grass is greener after all...