The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Are Phick About To Get Together AGAIN?

Nick/Phyllis: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) gets a visit from Red (Michelle Stafford, who is armed with take-out food and wants to kick it with him. Nick knows Phyllis isn't showing up randomly and hints to her she's there for some other reason. He finally asks her why she planted that big kiss on him the night of the gala. Phyllis downplays it as nothing and Nick lets her know they aren't going back down that couple road again.

Later, Phyllis tells Nick she's the sole owner of Grand Phoenix and will be expanding the brand. She questions him on selling the properties she got back from Adam and gave him. Nick isn't buying what Phyllis is trying to sell but continues to play along. Afterwards, Phyllis leaves but returns back to his place due to an ice storm and coos to him to turn up the heat on the fireplace since she's sticking around. Are the two reuniting? Look for Phyllis to give Nick a wake-up call.

Sharon: The coffeehouse maven (Sharon Case) confesses a secret to Jack (Peter Bergman).

Victor: The Mustache (Eric Braeden) must make a hard choice with regards to Newman Enterprises due to Victoria (Ameila Heinle) being in the hospital. Watch for Victor to make a big move and look for him and his youngest sog (Mark Grossman) to bond.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) gets closer to Sharon. Meanwhile, Nikki is concerned about Victoria's road to recovery. Does Nikki have anything to worry about?

Jack: Old Smilin' and the beauty (Eileen Davidson) have a score to settle.

Jill: The former nail tech (Jess Walton) plots to get what she wants.

Billy: The black sheep Abbott (Jason Thompson) gives Amanda (Mishael Morgan) a shoulder to lean on. Look for Billy to also keep playing this game of chicken he has with trouble.

Chloe: The fashionista (Elizabeth Hendrickson) tricks her hubby (Greg Rikaart).

Nate/Elena: The two medical professionals (Sean Dominic and Brytni Sarpy) step into high gear.

Kyle/Lola: The chef (Sasha Calle) tells the Abbott playboy (Michael Mealor) he needs to pony up the money to open up a restaurant in Miami. In Lola's eyes, she didn't cause their divorce and she figures he owes her for their marriage ending. Will the Abbotts' divorce get nasty?