The Young and the Restless Promo: Relationships Soar and Crash

Donny Boaz, Melissa Ordway

Two couples take two different turns on The Young and the Restless.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Donny Boaz) get so dirty they have to wash each other off. Meanwhile, Mariah's (Camryn Grimes) misinformation about Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) leads her down a thorny path.

Watch the new Y&R promo below: