Antonio Sabato Jr. Claims Supporting Donald Trump Got Him 'Blacklisted' in Hollywood

Antonio Sabato Jr.

Antonio Sabato Jr. (ex-Jagger, General Hospital; ex-Dante, The Bold and the Beautiful; ex-Jack, Melrose Place) is speaking out on being a Republican in Hollywood. The actor, who spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2016, has alleged that Tinseltown reprimanded him for his speech.

In a recent interview with Variety, the former GOP congressional candidate claimed that his public support of Donald Trump cost him his career. The actor stated:

I had to sell everything. I had to pay all my debts. I was blacklisted. All my representatives left me, from agents to managers to commercial agents. I literally had to move, find a new job to survive and take care of my kids. It’s been terrible. It’s mind-blowing. It’s a disgrace. It’s tough, because if you’re in that environment in Hollywood and you have something to say that they don’t like, they’re going to let you know.

Sabato now works in construction in Florida, but maintains his political views. He commented:

I was the first celebrity to come out and talk about the president, and he had my vote from day one. I was the first one to say he was going to win. My integrity is intact. What I believe in is still intact. What doesn’t break you makes you stronger–that’s what they say. So I’m stronger than ever, and I didn’t have to lie about who I am.

He came under fire in 2016 for falsely claiming President Barack Obama was a Muslim. He appeared on Fox & Friends in February and asserted that conservatives were being assaulted all over the country, which he compared to his alleged blacklisting.