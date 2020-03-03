Soap Stars Reflect on Legendary Legacy of Lee Phillip Bell

With the recent passing of The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful co-creator Lee Phillip Bell, stars of those soaps are reflecting on her extensive legacy. That includes her impressive journalistic credentials, as well as her contributions to sudsers. Here are just some of the tributes shared.

Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki, Y&R) tweeted of Bell:

Eric Braeden (Victor, Y&R) told Variety:

When she walked into a room, you just knew that this was someone worthy of enormous respect. You knew from talking to her that she was someone who was so informed about various subject matters and was so used to talking intelligently on television about them.

Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B) added on Twitter:

John McCook (Eric, B&B) recalled to Variety the nature of her relationship with husband William J. Bell. A veteran journalist, Lee Phillip Bell was the one who suggested interweaving social issues into the two soaps:

He was the writer and the guy who drove the show. She was the one who wanted the shows to be different. They were a wonderful, beautiful couple in those years.

The Bells' daughter, Lauralee Bell Martin (Christine, Y&R) shared on Twitter: