WATCH: Clare Crawley Pronounced New Bachelorette on GMA

Good Morning America unveiled the new Bachelorette: Clare Crawley. Even though she is aged only 38 - soon to be 39 - Crawley will be the oldest Bachelorette in the show's history.

A contestant on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor, Crawley stated that she know what she's looking for this time around. She said of her age:

A lot of people put it out there as this negative thing, but for me, it just is more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want, what I don't want and what I won't settle for.

Crawley became a fan fave when she stood up to Galavis' slut-shaming in Season 18. She recalled:

A lot of people have seen that side of me that stood up to Juan Pablo and is like, 'Don't mess with me,' and I am that strong woman still. But what even more so is added to that is, like I said, taking off that armor and actually saying, I'm strong enough to let somebody in, to be vulnerable and open up and share that with them.

Watch the announcement below.