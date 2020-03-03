WATCH: Clare Crawley Pronounced New Bachelorette on GMA

Author:
Publish date:
Lara Spencer, Clare Crawley

Lara Spencer, Clare Crawley

Good Morning America unveiled the new Bachelorette: Clare Crawley. Even though she is aged only 38 - soon to be 39 - Crawley will be the oldest Bachelorette in the show's history.

A contestant on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor, Crawley stated that she know what she's looking for this time around. She said of her age:

A lot of people put it out there as this negative thing, but for me, it just is more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want, what I don't want and what I won't settle for.

Crawley became a fan fave when she stood up to Galavis' slut-shaming in Season 18. She recalled:

A lot of people have seen that side of me that stood up to Juan Pablo and is like, 'Don't mess with me,' and I am that strong woman still. But what even more so is added to that is, like I said, taking off that armor and actually saying, I'm strong enough to let somebody in, to be vulnerable and open up and share that with them.

Watch the announcement below.

Related Stories