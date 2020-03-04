Barbara Crampton's face is familiar to soap fans; the blonde bombshell portrayed Leanna Love on The Young and the Restless, Mindy Lewis on Guiding Light, Maggie Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful, Trista Evans Bradford on Days of Our Lives, and Paula on Santa Barbara.

But moviegoers will recognize Crampton from iconic horror flicks like Re-Animator and Chopping Mall. According to Deadline, she just wrapped filming on the supernatural horror flick Jakob's Wife in Canton, Mississippi.

AMP International and Crampton developed Jakob's Wife, which was penned by director Travis Stevens, Mark Steensland, and Kathy Charles. The film follows a woman in her 50s who meets "the Master" and discovers dangerous powers...which come with a big price. AMP also funded the movie.

Crampton said:

I’m thrilled to be able to bring Jakob’s Wife to life with such highly experienced producing partners at AMP International. It’s been wonderful working closely with Bob Portal in developing this amazing project, and reuniting with two of my favorite colleagues in the business, Travis Stevens and Larry Fessenden.

She shared on Twitter: