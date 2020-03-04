Catherine O'Hara's Schitt's Creek Character Gets Soap Opera Digest Endorsement

On the TV comedy Schitt's Creek, Catherine O'Hara plays daytime diva-turned-small-town councilor Moira Rose. One-time star of the fictional soap opera Sunrise Bay, Rose made reference to industry bible Soap Opera Digest in SC's latest episode.

She got a seal of approval from the publication's editorial staff! SOD columnist Carolyn Hinsey tweeted:

In a faux interview posted on the Twitter account for in-show streaming service Interflix, Rose chatted about her soap career. She fondly recalled the seventh season, in which her character, Vivian Blake, "brings a bomb to Tyrone's first wedding to Laurel, who mysteriously vanishes into thin air, later to be found struck down by lightning, and then kidnapped by her own son."

Showrunner Dan Levy and his writing team definitely know their sudsers, as off-hand references to Sunrise Bay (whose title echoes Sunset Beach) over six seasons contain echoes of iconic soapy plotlines. For example, in the fifth season premiere, Moira referenced a particularly convoluted storyline:

They had me playing my own father, who then became pregnant despite the vasectomy.

That, of course, is reminiscent of Passions' Vincent (Daphnee Duplaix/Phillip Jeanmarie) having an affair with their own father, and getting pregnant. In the same episode, Moira added:

I still hold the record for the longest-running demonic possession on daytime television.

And of course, that brings up memories of Marlena (Deidre Hall)'s Days of Our Lives possession.