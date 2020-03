Soap Opera Digest is reporting that Kelly Thiebaud is back filming at General Hospital. Thiebaud played Dr. Britt Westbourne from 2012-2014 with brief appearances over the past few years: most recently in 2018. She indicated in a chat with SOD that her visit to Port Charles will be brief with no official first airdate.

The Station 19 actress shared on Twitter:

Are you excited about Britt's return to Port Charles? Sound off in the comments!