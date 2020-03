Wally Kurth Steven Bergman Photography

Jason47 is reporting that Wally Kurth (Justin, Days of Our Lives; Ned, General Hospital; ex-Sam, As the World Turns) is back on contract at Days of Our Lives. Kurth who, as recently as February 28 was on recurring status, officially began shooting episodes under his new contract on March 2.

Are you happy to see Wally Kurth back on contract at DAYS? Who else do you hope to see back on contract at DAYS? Sound off in the comments!