WATCH: Alex Trebek Provides One-Year Update on Pancreatic Cancer Battle

Steven Bergman Photography

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek gave fans a glimpse into his battle with pancreatic cancer. Despite the challenging diagnosis, Trebek is staying strong. In a new video, he shared:

The one-year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients is 18%. I’m very happy to report I have just reached that marker.

He added:

There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned, and sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on.

Trebek went on to thank his "wife and soulmate," Jean, his fans, and God.

Watch the update below.