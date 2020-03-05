Bobbie Eakes Gets a Little "Crazy" in Hollywood Play

Bobbie Eakes

If you loved watching Bobbie Eakes tear it up in her popular roles on The Bold and the Beautiful (Macy) and All My Children (Krystal), you still have a few nights to catch her in Del Shores' comedy, This Side of Crazy.

The play is based on music's most successful gospel singer Ditty Blaylock and her three adult daughters, who are former sensations as "superstars for Jesus" in their own right.

Eakes co-stars as Rachel Blaylock. She's not too happy to find out her sisters are on their way home after a 25-year estrangement. Their reunion reopens their old wounds and sets off fireworks. Can they get it together before their big reunion?

Los Angeles-based fans can find the play at the Zephyr Theatre in Hollywood through March 8, so act fast! For more information, click HERE.