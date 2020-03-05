Did Wendy Williams' Ex, Kevin Hunter, Squash NeNe Leakes' Talk Show Ambitions?

NeNe Leakes and Wendy Williams have had some alleged ups and downs in their friendship. But did Williams' ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, put the kibosh on the The Real Housewives of Atlanta star's potential talk show?

On The Breakfast Club radio show, Williams' former cohort Charlamagne Tha God asked Leakes:

Now, I’m not trying to start sh-t, but I remember that you were supposed to have a talk show with Debmar-Mercury, which produces The Wendy Show and Wendy and Kev blocked that.

Leakes responded in the affirmative:

I think it was her [Wendy’s] husband, yeah. He was never nice to me. I don’t think he ever wanted me to be around, so that’s fine.

She added:

I’m sure he was the person to go and get it stopped, like, ‘It’s either her or Wendy.’ They already had money in Wendy and the show was already on.

Watch the complete interview below.