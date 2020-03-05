Divorce Court Taps Faith Jenkins To Headline Show

Photo Credit: Judge Faith

Former Judge Faith star Faith Jenkins will be the new judge at Divorce Court. Jenkins will take over from Judge Lynn Toler, who headlined the long-running court series from 2006-2019. Toler departed the show a few months ago, which set off a search for her replacement, resulting in Jenkins scoring the role.

According to Deadline, Jenkins will make her way to the bench starting July 2020. Jenkins' first experience with a syndicated court show was when she starred on her own series from 2014-2018. Jenkins served as an attorney in New York for 14 years and started her law career as a prosecutor with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office; she also held a position at the highly-regarded firm Sidley Austin.

Jenkins has also been a legal commentator for such networks as CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC, discussing headline-making cases, such as the George Zimmerman trial. In a statement, EVP of Programming for Fox Television Stations Stephen Brown said,

We are confident that Judge Faith’s energy and passion for each case will build on the legacy of this program created by the exceptional talents of Judge Mablean and Judge Lynn Toler.

Divorce Court will move production to Georgia Public Broadcasting Studios in Atlanta from Tyler Perry Studios. That location has been home for the series since 2018, after it moved from Los Angeles.