Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital veteran Kin Shriner announced on Wednesday via Twitter he will return onscreen to play sleazy lawyer Scotty Baldwin. Too bad he's not thrilled by coming back to the canvas.

Shriner, who has played the role on and off since 1977, has seen his character jump to cancelled sudsers The City and spin-off Port Charles and back to the mothership.

Shriner announced on the social media site,

Ouch. So far GH is radio silent on Shriner's cal- out.