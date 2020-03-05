Gossip Girl Reboot Casts Four More Leads

The CW

Last autumn, Gossip Girl EP Joshua Safran promised the HBO Max reboot would feature more diverse actors and content. Fresh off hiring Emily Alyn Lind as a lead, GG Redux announced four more stars.

Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Home Before Dark), Eli Brown (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists), comic/UCB alum Johnathan Fernandez (Lethal Weapon), and Broadway actor Jason Gotay (Peter Pan Live!) round out the leading cast so far. The four's characters are as yet unnamed.

Peak shared the news on Instagram:

Gotay echoed her announcement, adding a simple "xoxo."