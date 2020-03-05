Melody Thomas Scott Declares Release Date for Memoir Always Young and Restless

Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless' Melody Thomas Scott has revealed the release date for her memoir, Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America's #1 Daytime Drama. The autobiography, published by Diversion Books, will make its debut on July 14, per TV Insider.

Thomas Scott shared:

Even though I have spent almost my entire life as an actress and performer, I have kept my private life well behind the scenes. Now, I am ready to share these stories of survival and success that have shaped me into who I am today.

The book promises to reveal shocking details about MTS' upbringing and secrets behind starring in movies with Hollywood legends. Pre-order the tome at Amazon.