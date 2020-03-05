WATCH: Demi Lovato Opens Up to Ellen DeGeneres About Sobriety, Bulimia Struggles

Demi Lovato, Ellen DeGeneres TheEllenShow/YouTube

Singer-actress Demi Lovato sat down with Ellen DeGeneres to discuss her battles with sobriety and bulimia. Lovato opened up about the way her approach to food has changed over the years.

She disclosed, per ET:

For many years, I didn't even have a birthday cake. I had a watermelon cake, where you cut your watermelon into the shape of a cake and you put fat free whipped cream on top and that was your cake. I just really wanted birthday cake, so this year when I turned 27, you know, I have a new team, and Scooter Braun, my manager, gave me the best birthday cake. I spent it with Ariana Grande, who is one of my good friends, and we just had the best birthday and I just remember crying because I was finally eating cake with a manager that didn't need anything from me and that loved me for who I am and supported my journey. I think at some point it becomes dangerous to try to control someone's food when they're in recovery from an eating disorder.

Her battle with bulimia and struggles with her professional team triggered further issues with her sobriety, Lovato noted. She continued:

My bulimia got really bad and I asked for help and I didn't receive the help that I needed. So I was stuck in this unhappy position. Here I am sober and I'm thinking to myself, 'I'm six years sober, but I'm miserable. I'm even more miserable than I was when I was drinking. Why am I sober?'

