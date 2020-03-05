Maurice Benard, Laura Wright

Maurice Benard and Laura Wright have been working together for 15 years as Sonny and Carly Corinthos on ABC's General Hospital. That's reason to celebrate, and celebrate they did.

The duo joined ex-soap vet Cameron Mathison on Hallmark's Home and Family to talk about their complicated history, complete with flashbacks. The review focused on Sonny telling Carly about his bipolar disorder, and how both characters reacted to it.

Their easy banter was intertwined with serious moments, like talking about storylines involving Morgan's bipolar disorder diagnosis and Mike's (Max Gail) struggle with Alzheimer's.

Check out the video clip below: