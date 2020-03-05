WATCH: The Talk's Marie Osmond Says She Won't Leave Money to Her Kids

Steven Bergman Photography

On The Talk, co-host Marie Osmond revealed she won't be leaving her seven children money in her will. Why? She's gifting it to others instead, as Kirk Douglas did recently.

She dished:

Congratulations, kids. My husband and I decided that you do a great disservice to your children to just hand them a fortune because you take away the one most important gift you can give your children, and that's the ability to work.

She added:

I'm going to give mine to my charity.

By "my charity," Osmond presumably referred to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which assists kids in hospitals across the country.

Sheryl Underwood disagreed with Osmond's approach. She stated:

When you come from a family of money, you raise your children to value money and to understand money, and because they were born into the family, they should have a healthy respect for money.

The comedian added:

I would love to have some type of money left for me from somebody else so I can have a leg up. I think when wealthy people say, 'I'm not leaving my kids anything,' well, they've been living this great life.

Watch the conversation go down below.