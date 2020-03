Maura West, Brook Kerr

Brook Kerr's new role on General Hospital threw her into the path of Port Charles powerhouse Ava Jerome (Maura West).

Ava gave Trina (Sydney Mikayla) advice about dealing with grief. When Ava told Portia she could help with Trina, she got a quick lesson in boundaries.

Are you anxious to see what's coming next? Let us know your First Impressions of Brook Kerr in the comments below!