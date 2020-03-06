Grey's Anatomy Fans, Showrunner React to Justin Chambers' Exit
In January, we got the surprising news that Justin Chambers (Alex Karev) was set to exit Grey's Anatomy. On March 5, he exited the long-running medical drama off-screen, with a storyline that infuriated some fans. No worries - we won't spoil it for you! - but fans went off online with mostly negative reactions, plus a few positive ones.
Some critics slammed Karev's actions for being out of character:
Others used classic Grey's gifs to illustrate their points:
Other fans didn't mind the controversial departure from the hospital.
Meanwhile, showrunner Krista Vernoff shared on Twitter before the episode aired:
And after, she added:
What were your thoughts on the big Grey's exit? Sound off in the comments!