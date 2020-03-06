Wendy Moniz, Frank Grillo

The light has dimmed. Guiding Light alums and real-life couple Wendy Moniz (ex-Dinah) and Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) have called it quits after almost 20 years of marriage. According to People, they listed their separation date as Feb. 21.

Moniz is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their two minor children. Grillo also has a son with his ex-wife.

Let's remember better times (on-screen) with a classic Dinah and Hart clip: when Dinah shoots Hart, of course! Watch the Springfield moment below.