Soap Star Roscoe Born Dies at Age 69

Rest in peace, Roscoe Born. The multi-soap veteran (ex-Mitch, One Life to Live; ex-Tom, The Young and the Restless; ex-Trent/Baron, Days of Our Lives; ex-Warden, Passions; ex-Nick, The City; ex-Jim, All My Children; ex-Joe, Ryan's Hope; ex-Robert/Quinn, Santa Barbara; ex-Peter, Guiding Light) passed away on March 3, Soap Opera Digest confirmed. He was 69 years old.

Our condolences to the friends and family of Born.