Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) ponders the state of her "relationship" with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Hope (Annika Noelle) finds out that Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) twirled his mustache and pushed Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to lock lips with Liam (Scott Clifton).

Bill (Don Diamont) comforts Brooke in his own special Dollar Bill kind of way.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) gets a case of the guilts for the douchey move of meeting Flo (Katrina Bowden) behind Sally's (Courtney Hope) back.

Brooke and Steffy team up to try to convince Zoe (Kiara Barnes) to be smarter than Hope and figure out Thomas' game.

Hope remembers that Thomas is actually unhinged and decides to start acting like an actual MOMMY, MOMMY, MOMMY to Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Bill confides in Wyatt that he thinks Brooke and Ridge are a ridiculously, horrible, terrible, no good, couple.

Bill continues his conversation with Wyatt by trashing Thomas.

Long story short, Bill is less than thrilled with the Forrester men.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) squeals with delight as she discovers information that could decimate Brooke.

Zoe really, really, really wants to know that Thomas isn't using her to get to Hope.

Bill and Brooke lock lips.