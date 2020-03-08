Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Stefano Stupidly Picks Chad to Do His Bidding

Stephen Nichols

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Under Stefano's (Stephen Nichols) spell, Chad (Billy Flynn) tries to ice Gabi (Camila Banus).

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), Justin( Wally Kurth), and John (Drake Hogestyn) are in danger girl.

Nicole's (Arianne Zucker) nosiness nets results.

Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) turn the lights down and try to get romantic.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) is oh so grateful that Ciara Alice (Victoria Konefal) channeled her daddy and saved his life in such a bad ass fashion.

Ciara Alice tries to pull Hope (Kristian Alfonso) out of Princess Gina.

Chad offers to fund Kate's (Lauren Koslow) defense in exchange for her DiMera stock.

John GOES IN on Kate.

After Dr. Rolf (William Utay) messes with Marlena (Deidre Hall), Stefano woos his Queen of the Night.

Kayla gets ready to extract the microchip from Hope.

Rafe (Galen Gering) decides it is a good idea to tell Gabi a secret.

On an attempted murder roll, Chad tries to kill Kate!

John asks Princess Gina for help.

Nicole smells a rat and has questions for Xander.

During a moment of post-coital bliss, Sonny (Freddie Smith) puts a ring on Will's (Chandler Massey) finger.

Sarah's ethically challenged OBGYN (Victoria Platt) hangs around Salem.

In shocking news, it appears that Justin will lose another case.

Princess Gina takes joy in toying with Ciara Alice and Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer).

Rafe and Sonny give Evan/Christian (Brock Kelly) the business.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) remains very focused on Rachel Isabella.

Rafe has a moment of clarity and recognizes someone he has met before.

Evan/Christian may not be prison-bound after all.

Anna (Leann Huntley) and Tony (Thaao Penghlis) head back to Salem.

John hauls Dr. Rolf into the Salem PD.

Will GOES IN on Victor (John Aniston).

Evan/Christian has a secret meeting with a surprising person.