General Hospital Spoilers: Michael Ensures Sasha's Death By Proposing to Her

Chad Duell

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Peter (Wes Ramsey) tempts fate by framing Liesl (Kathleen Gati) for his crimes.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) just can't help but be Alexis.

The Britch (Kelly Thiebaud) is back . . . for a little while.

Jason (Steve Burton) hangs tight at the Quartermaine mansion.

Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson) is back . . . for a little while.

Julian (William deVry) and Ava (Maura West) have some sibling time.

Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) thinks Michael (Chad Duell) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) should get married to increase his chances of getting custody of Wiley.

Brad (Parry Shen) gets a cryptic message.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Jordan (Briana Henry Nicole) remember they are married and support each other.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) begins to process all of the mess that has happened to her over the past couple of years.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) tells folks that he means business and stuff.

Finn (Michael Easton) apologizes to Anna (Finola Hughes) for being wrong about Peter.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) have a sit down.

Molly (Haley Pullos) hits Jordan up for information about TJ (Tajh Bellow).

Franco (Roger Howarth) supports Ava.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is gutted by Liesl's arrest.

Michael pops the question to Sasha.