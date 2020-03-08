Vinessa Antoine Discusses Inclusivity and "Generally White Hospital"

Vinessa Antoine Steven Bergman Photography

Former General Hospital star Vinessa Antoine (ex-Jordan) is not mincing any words about her time in Port Charles. In a recent interview with The TV Watercooler, Antoine, who originated and played the role of Jordan Ashford from 2014-2018, discussed her departure from the soap.

Antoine, who is currently starring on the Canadian series Diggstown, expressed how she was open to sticking around GH, but was told she wasn't able to do so.

With only six episodes in each season, were you hoping you could continue your role as Jordan Ashford on General Hospital? At the time of your departure, you could easily have gone recurring like most of the cast.

Yeah…no. That was not [the case]. I thought that I would get to stay. It was quite a shocker for me. I never planned to leave the show. I was hoping to get to do what the other actors get to do…go on a little sabbatical. I knew that we were only going to be gone for the summer, so I thought maybe my character could go away on an undercover mission or fall into a coma. But they had other plans, which was out of my control.

Antoine spoke candidly about her tenure in daytime and about diversity (or lack there of) in the genre.

Do you think that daytime could ever become more inclusive as a medium?

Personally, from my experience and seeing how things are done, I think that there is one particular soap, The Young and the Restless, that based on their track record, has been able to put those storylines in the forefront. The era in the 1990s with the late great Kristoff St. John (Neil) and Victoria Rowell (Dru). That was a very beautiful and interesting time. I haven’t seen it repeat itself. I do feel that if there’s one soap that could do it [again], it would be Y&R.

In my experience, I don’t think that the others have the capacity to want to do that or see the importance of doing that. Some people use to make the joke, “General Hospital? Generally White Hospital.” It’s a generally white show. That’s just the way it is. I think that if you get hired on that show as a person of colour, you do the best you can. It’s good work. But, you’re not going to be someone who is on the forefront.

