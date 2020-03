The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Hope Is Filled In on Thomas' Shenanigans

Scott Clifton, Annika Noelle

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is ready to take another trip down the aisle on The Bold and the Beautiful. He manipulates Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) into playing his part for maximum effect.

Meanwhile, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) spills all the tea to Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) about what Thomas is really up to.

Watch the new B&B promo below: