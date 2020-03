Days of Our Lives Promo: Nicole Gears Up to Topple Xander's House of Cards

Greg Vaughan, Arianne Zucker

Xander (Paul Telfer) and Victor's (John Aniston) chickens are coming home to roost on Days of Our Lives. Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is putting a puzzle together that threatens yet another of the duo's explosive secrets.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) may have another brother war on their hands.

Watch the new DAYS promos below: