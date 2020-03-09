Divorce Court's New Judge, Faith Jenkins, Marries Singer Kenny Lattimore

Photo Credit: Judge Faith

Just days after the announcement that Faith Jenkins will succeed to the Divorce Court, she had even more exciting news! Us Weekly reports that Jenkins wed her fiancé, Grammy-nominated singer Kenny Lattimore, on March 8.

Stevie Wonder reportedly serenaded the bride with "You and I" as she walked down the aisle to her future husband. Other guests included officiating minister and movie producer DeVon Franklin, Tony winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, and bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell.

Just days ago, Lattimore expressed his pride in his future bride's new gig:

Congrats to the happy couple!