Briana Nicole Henry, Jeff Kober

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) has had enough of Cyrus' (Jeff Kober) mind games on General Hospital. She heads to the prison and has a heated confrontation with the mob boss.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is upset with herself for not seeing what was right in front of her.

Brad's (Parry Shen) biggest fear is realized when he comes face to face with Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Watch the new GH promo below: