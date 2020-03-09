Sharon Osbourne's F-Bomb on UK Breakfast TV Puts Piers Morgan in a Tight Spot

The Talk's Sharon Osbourne might have gotten fellow Brit Piers Morgan in a bit of trouble. When appearing on an awards edition of controversial presenter Morgan's Good Morning Britain, Mrs. O accidentally dropped an f-bomb; she didn't realize she was still mic'ed up at the time.

Osbourne's utterance caused Morgan to issue an immediate "I'm sorry." He said:

I’d just like to make an immediate, early apology for some profanity that may have been heard earlier.

Per Deadline, GMB is under investigation to see if it violated broadcasting regulations. A spokesperson for Ofcom, the UK's media regulation agency, said: