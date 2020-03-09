The Steve Wilkos Show Renewed Through 2022

The Steve Wilkos Show is getting two more seasons. The conflict-based talk show will be broadcast through at least the 2021-2022 season.

Tracie Wilson, executive vice president, creative affairs, NBCUniversal TV Distribution, stated of the syndicated chatfest:

For 13 years, Steve Wilkos has established himself as one of daytime TV’s most reliable hosts in national syndication. Steve is sincere and his genuine desire to help people is truly the key to the show's success. We look forward to two more years of amazing shows from Steve and his very talented team.

Formerly the head of security on The Jerry Springer Show and an ex-cop, Wilkos broadcast his 2,000th episode of his own show in February.

He said in a statement:

I’m glad that I can continue to bring justice into my guests lives and provide a platform for their powerful stories to be heard. The show has evolved so much over the years that I’m excited to see what the future holds.

The show's executive producer - and Wilkos' wife - Rochelle Wilkos added: