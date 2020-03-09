The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Billy and Amanda's Relationship Deepens

Lily: The former Mrs. Ashby (Christel Khalil) returns to Genoa City for a visit.

Billy/Amanda: The two (Jason Thompson and Mishael Morgan) spend the night in Amanda's hotel room, due to her still being afraid of what transpired with her ex-boyfriend Ripley (Christian Keyes). The entire thing was platonic but may move to something more when Billy kisses her after the two have a heart-to-heart. Watch for Amanda to confide in Nate (Sean Dominic).

Adam: The black sheep Newman (Mark Grossman) grills his father, Victor (Eric Braeden), about his past.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) checks Theo (Tyler Johnson).

Mariah: The budding journalist (Camryn Grimes) attempts to apologize for creeping out on Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and be forgiven for her transgression.

Abby/Chance/Phyllis: The Newman-Abbott hybrid (Melissa Ordway) and the Chancellor heir (Donny Boaz) are not giving up on trying to find the recording Red (Michelle Stafford) has of him and Adam.

The two think Phyllis has the recording stashed in her safety deposit box; Abby thinks if she impersonates her, she can get the recording and Chance will be home free. Abby dons a red wig while in Chance's room at the Grand Phoenix, prepping for her big moment to trick the bank, when Phyllis knocks on his door. Abby scurries off.