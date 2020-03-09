WATCH: Katherine Kelly Lang Schools Entertainment Tonight Hosts in Soap Slaps

Steven Bergman Photography

As Brooke Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful, Katherine Kelly Lang has been on the receiving end of epic slaps from her character's frenemy, Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery).

She's also delivered a few bombastic back-handers of her own to rival Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) and erstwhile daughter-in-law Amber Moore (Adrienne Frantz).

So who better than KKL to teach the Entertainment Tonight team how to give good soap slap? On her Instagram, Lang shared a video of her co-hosting ET. She showed her fellow co-hosts how to give the perfect on-screen slap. Watch the clip below!