WATCH: Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon and Daniel Craig Star in Coronavirus Soap Spoof

The March 7 episode of Saturday Night Live brought some levity to the coronavirus crisis currently gripping the globe. The disease outbreak was spoofed in an SNL skit called The Sands of Modesto, a fictional soap opera.

In the sketch, featuring SNL regular Kate McKinnon, our heroine dramatically greets her daughter with a hilariously awkward, no-contact embrace. Then, actor Daniel Craig swaggers in with an '80s coif and bird on his arm; McKinnon covers herself in Saran wrap before going to make out with James Bond himself...and then Cecily Strong enters in typically dramatic daytime fashion.

Watch the skit below.