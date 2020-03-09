The Young and the Restless Promo: Nicholas Slides Into Victoria's CEO Chair

Joshua Morrow

Adam's (Mark Grossman) begging had no effect on Victor (Eric Braeden) on The Young and the Restless. He went ahead and gave his job-hoppin', never-want-to-work-at Newman son, Nicholas (Joshua Morrow), the keys to his kingdom.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) vows to help her spurned and vengeful man get to his rightful place.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) are drawn closer together.

Watch the new Y&R promo below: