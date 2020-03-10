The Bold and the Beautiful's Scott Clifton Weighs In on Who Liam Should Be With

Scott Clifton, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Annika Noelle

The Bold and the Beautiful's Scott Clifton (Liam) is finally picking a side on who his alter ego should be with. Viewers of the most watched soap opera in the world have seen Liam ping-pong back and forth between spitfire Forrester heir and CEO Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and the kind-hearted and sweet Hope (Annika Noelle) for years.

Now Clifton has finally chimed in on who flip-flopping Liam should saddle up to. Clifton was recently asked on Twitter who Liam should be with where he expressed,

Gotta love his sense of humor.