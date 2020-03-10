Days of Our Lives Grad Shelley Hennig to Star in NBC Comedy Crazy for You

Steven Bergman Photography

Former Days of Our Lives actress Shelley Hennig has signed on to be the lead in an upcoming comedy brought to NBC by Seth Meyers, Saturday Night Live boss Lorne Michaels ,and former SNL producer Rachele Lynn.

Hennig, who started on DAYS as Stephanie Johnson, the eldest child of Steve "Patch" Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla Brady Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) from 2007-2011 and for a brief guest appearance in 2017, will star in the dating sitcom Crazy for You.

According to Deadline, the series focuses on Daisy (Hennig), a sweet and delightful assistant at a publishing company who re-joins the dating arena after her life seems to be at a standstill. Daisy learns, while her dating game was on hiatus, things have changed and she's a bit out of practice when it comes to being "normal" and "appealing" when on a first date.

Daisy looks to her friends for help to make it on the dating scene while she still stays true to who she is. Alice Lee (ex-Mackenzie, As the World Turns) will star as Emma, a co-worker of Daisy's who is very orderly and career-driven. Tiana Okoye will play Tasha, Daisy's best friend. and Nick Cafero rounds out the cast as Emma's sweet boyfriend.