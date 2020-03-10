Steven Bergman Photography

Welcome to the Daytime Confidential Top 20 for February 2020. Every month, we track the current and former actors, hosts, executives and daytime personalities Daytime Confidential readers are most interested in, through their usage of our site.

The Bold and the Beautiful earned two spots on the DC Top 20, while The Young and the Restless claimed five spots. Two former All My Children stars returned to the countdown. Days of Our Lives stars landed in seven spots, while General Hospital finished with four.

Days of Our Lives' Stacy Haiduk came in just outside the Daytime Confidential Top 20 at No. 21. Former One Life to Live and General Hospital star Bree Williamson landed at No. 50 among the daytime individuals we track each month. January's Daytime Confidential Top 20 No. 1, Nicholas Bechtel, fell out of the Top 50.

Find out which current and former daytime names and favorites readers were most interested in and earned a spot on the Daytime Confidential Top 20 in January 2020 below!